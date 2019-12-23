Man wanted for questioning in the stabbing death of Tucker Beathard's brother

ABC/Image Group LA

Metro Nashville Police have identified a man for questioning in connection to the death of Clayton Beathard, the brother of country singer Tucker Beathard.

Clayton and Paul Trapeni III were killed in a stabbing incident in the early morning hours on Saturday at a bar in Nashville. WKRN reports that the incident took place at Dogwood Nashville around 3 a.m. after Clayton and Paul stepped in when another man began making unwanted advances toward a woman at the bar. This led to a physical altercation inside the bar that escalated outside, leading to the stabbing of three people, including Clayton and Paul. They were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and pronounced dead.

On Sunday, police identified 23-year-old Michael Mosley as a source “strongly believed to have definitive information about the murders." Detectives say he was present at the time of the stabbing, but is currently only being brought in for questioning.

Tucker Beathard's debut single, "Rock On," reached number two on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2016. He released his debut album, Nobody's Everything, independently in 2018 before signing a new record deal with Warner Music Nashville.

Tucker and Clayton, 22, are also the brothers of C.J. Beathard, quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Their father, Casey Beathard, is a successful songwriter who wrote songs cut by George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and more.

