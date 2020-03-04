Man who filmed infant sex abuse sentenced to life in prison

A West Virginia man who was convicted of filming an infant being sexually abused has been sentenced to serve between 205 and 775 years behind bears.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango sentenced Richard Smith II, 41, on Wednesday.

Police say, Smith and his ex-girlfriend, Roseanna Thompson, were arrested in May 2018 after a tip came in that Smith may have child pornography in his home. The two were accused of recording Thompson’s granddaughter being abused.

Smith was convicted last month of 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust.

Salango told Smith the videos he made that jurors had to watch “brought grown men to tears,” according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

“I think that you are one of the most evil persons who I’ve ever encountered,” Salango said. Smith had no comment.

Smith’s ex-girlfriend Roseanna Thompson will trial in April.