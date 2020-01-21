Man who is accused of killing his pro-Trump boss has been arrested

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 28-year-old Mason Trever Toney who is accused of fatally stabbing his boss, 28-year-old William Knight, at a construction site off exit 254 on the Florida Turnpike.

According to the arrest affidavit Knight was a “proud and outspoken American and pro-Donald Trump.” Witnesses said Toney and Knight got into an argument that could have been about their different political views.

Authorities discovered Knight’s body with a new American flag next over the side of his body.

Police arrested Toney and he is being held in Orange County without bond.