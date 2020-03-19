Man who shot at police, then shot himself dies

Jordan De Sayles, 35, who shot at Fort Pierce police officers during a traffic stop before shooting himself has died, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday morning around 3 am in the 500 block of Orange Avenue. Police pulled over De Sayles and once he got out of the car, he fired shots at the officers.

Police shot back, and De Sayles attempted to take cover inside a nearby building.

Officers tried to get De Sayles to surrender but instead he shot himself. He was taken to local hospital and was in critical condition.

Fort Pierce police spokeswoman April Lee announced that he has died of a self-inflicted wound on Thursday, and all officers involved were placed on administrative leave.