Man Who Threatened Trump, Media Figures, Synagogues Heading to Prison

A mentally-ill Seattle man has been sentenced to five years in prison for making threats against President Trump’s family, as well as toward synagogues and media figures.

Chase Bliss Colasurdo was sentenced on Friday, after he plead guilty last May.

He was arrested after posting a photo that showed a gun pointed at a picture of Jared Kushner, the President’s son-in-law. In addition, 27-year-old Colasurdo made online threats to kill Donald Trump Jr.

According to court documents, he purchased ammunition but was blocked from obtaining a handgun after the Secret Service flagged him.

Colasurdo has a history of paranoid delusions. For that reason, his attorney requested that he serve less than a year in prison followed by five years of supervised release and mental health treatment.

U.S. Attorney Brian Moran says the case sheds light on the “frightening intersection of mental illness and weapons.”