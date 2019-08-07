Man with gun reported at USA Today HQ

The headquarters of Gannett and USA Today has been evacuated following reports of a man with a gun in the building.

The building is located just outside Washington, DC in Northern Virginia.

A USA Today employee tweeted that the building has been evacuated.

Fairfax County Police tweeted they are investigating the reports and are asking people to avoid the area.

Authorities have not confirmed that any shots were fired at this time.

The Gannett Building houses USA Today offices.

