Man with gun reported at USA Today HQ

The headquarters of Gannett and USA Today has been evacuated following reports of a man with a gun in the building.

The building is located just outside Washington, DC in Northern Virginia.

A USA Today employee tweeted that the building has been evacuated.

SWAT teams evacuation at @USATODAY HQ in Tysons pic.twitter.com/dCh6d160Uv — William Dyer (@wdyerz) August 7, 2019

Fairfax County Police tweeted they are investigating the reports and are asking people to avoid the area.

We are responding to reports of a man with weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Please avoid the area, updates to follow #FCPD pic.twitter.com/cwz3c9wdUx — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 7, 2019

Authorities have not confirmed that any shots were fired at this time.

The Gannett Building houses USA Today offices.