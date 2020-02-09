Man with Knife Arrested Near White House for Threatening to Kill President Trump

A knife-wielding man was arrested outside the White House on Saturday, after he allegedly told a Secret Service officer that he was there to kill President Trump.

According to reports, 25-year-old Roger Hedgpeth approached the officer and said he was there “assassinate” Trump, and that “I have a knife to do it with.”

Police found a 3.5-inch knife in a sheath on the man’s left hip. He also had an empty pistol holster on his right hip.

Officers took Hedgpeth into custody and brought him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

It is unclear whether he has an attorney.