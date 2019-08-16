Man wounded by deputy after shooting inside grocery store

A deputy in Florida is being credited with saving the lives of many after shooting a suspect who began firing his gun inside of a grocery store.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon at Grocery Advantage in Pensacola.

According to the reports, the unnamed suspect was wounded by a deputy who discharged their weapon upon arriving at the scene.

The suspect was then taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

“As the Sheriff, I know I speak not only for the Sheriff’s Office but all citizens in Escambia County, in thanking the fine men and women of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism and courage which is displayed every day but especially today in stopped this suspect,” Sheriff David Morgan of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities reported that there were no other injuries.