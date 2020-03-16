Mandatory curfew for Palm Beach

A mandatory 9 pm to 6 am curfew has been placed on the town of Palm Beach.

Officials announced the news Monday to help with efforts to combat the Coronavirus.

The curfew is slated to go into effect on Tuesday and remain until further notice.

The CDC is also asking businesses, night clubs, restaurants, and places of worship who wish to continue operations to scale back their capacity level to 50 people at a time.

The president, however, is suggesting that businesses scale back their capacity 10 people.

Access to public buildings is being limited and it is suggested that if you are planning a trip a public building that you call ahead.

All public beaches on Palm Beach, however, have been shut down.