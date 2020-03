Officials announced a mandatory curfew in the town of Palm Beach to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It is set to start Tuesday night at 9 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. each day.

Officials say exceptions will be for town residents, town ID holders and medical personnel. And all public beaches and the Phipps Ocean Tennis Center are shutting down.

No curfews have been instituted elsewhere in Palm Beach County or the Treasure Coast.