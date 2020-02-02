Mar-a-Lago Suspect Refuses Court Appearance

The woman who is accused of driving through security barriers at Mar-a-Lago on Friday refused to appear before a judge this weekend to have charges read to her.

According to the arrest report, 30-year-old opera singer Hannah Roemhild is charged with aggravated assault of an officer.

After crashing through two security checkpoints at President Trump’s Palm Beach estate and having Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputies open fire on her SUV, she led them on a chase, where they lost her in traffic.

Roemhild them allegedly picked up her mother from Palm Beach International Airport, and the two checking into a local motel. Deputies arrested her there a few hours later.

The judge delayed her hearing until Monday, depending on whether Roemhild can be transported from the Palm Beach County Jail without endangering herself or deputies.