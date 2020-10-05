Maren Morris aims to turn "a complete dumpster fire" into something "Better Than We Found It" for son Hayes

ABC/Image Group LA

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd welcomed their son Hayes back in March, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, with months of social unrest soon to follow.

“I feel bad for all the babies that were born in 2020,” she tells ABC Audio, “because their birth year is forever gonna be known as the year that is like a complete dumpster fire for everyone else.”

“But he’s like the silver lining in all of it,” the new mother adds.

Now, Maren’s channeled her hope for Hayes into her new song, “Better Than We Found It,” her first new music since his birth.

“I definitely gave myself, you know, those few months to just get into motherhood and not feel pressured to be creative right away,” she explains. “So I just started writing again in the last few weeks, which has also felt good.”

“Now, I feel, you know, even though I’m writing at home,” she continues, “I can, like, take a few hours and let, you know, Ryan handle Hayes and I can go write a song and then come back. And, you know, we’re finding the balance.”

Meanwhile, “To Hell and Back,” the third single from the ACM Female Vocalist of the Year’s album, Girl, is currently making its way up the chart. Next month, she could take home five trophies at the 54th CMA Awards.

By Stephen Hubbard

