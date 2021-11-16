Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton to ring in the holidays with ‘National Christmas Tree Lighting’ performances

ABC/Randy Holmes

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton are spreading Christmas cheer and singing loud for all to hear with a performance at The National Christmas Tree Lighting.

The annual event officially kicks off the Christmas season with the lighting of the National Christmas Tree in President’s Park in Washington, D.C. The two country stars will perform holiday classics alongside a range of music artists including Patti LaBelle, Kristin Chenoweth, Keb’ Mo, Pose star Billy Porter, H.E.R. — with whom Chris collaborated at the 2021 CMT Music Awards — and Juanes. LL Cool J will serve as host.

News of Maren and Chris’ performances at the holiday event comes as Maren’s duet with husband Ryan Hurd, “Chasing After You,” is #1 on the country charts, and Chris picked up four wins at the CMA Awards last week.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting airs on December 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

