Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd first dreamt up their baby Hayes’ name long before he was born

ABC/Image Group LA

Country star couple Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child, a son named Hayes Andrew, last month. Now, Ryan is sharing a bit more about the inspiration behind their baby’s name.

In fact, Ryan reveals to Entertainment Tonight, the couple started tossing around the name Hayes a long time ago, before Maren was even pregnant.

“We stayed up late one night a couple years ago, and I think we had too many drinks,” the singer remembers. “Maren said, ‘What would you name a boy if you had one?’ And I was like, ‘I always thought the name Hayes was cool,’ and she remembered it.”

Even though he was the one that first mentioned the name, Ryan credits his wife for making the final decision about a name when their son was born. However, the baby’s middle name, Andrew, has a special significance that comes from Ryan’s side of the family.

“[It’s] my little brother’s name that passed away a few years ago. So, that was a really cool way to honor him and my family,” the singer explains.

Naming baby Hayes was a collaborative process, just as the couple’s first month of parenthood has been. Ryan says that he and Maren have learned to tag-team taking care of their newborn, with Maren feeding Hayes and Ryan tackling diaper duty.

“It doesn’t faze me,” he says of that role. “You got to get it done. Gotta get it done, boy!”

It's been a busy few weeks for Ryan, both personally and in his career. Earlier this week, he dropped his latest single, "Every Other Memory."

