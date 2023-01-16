Maren Morris apologizes to ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ contestants for ‘country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members’

Rich Fury/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Maren Morris is a proud ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

The country star made a guest appearance on season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked and addressed the contestants, apologizing for the way the country music industry has treated the queer community.

“Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry,” the “Bones” singer, 32, said during the Friday, January 13, episode.

“And I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music,” she continued. “So, I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me. I’m gonna cry.”

Maren is one of country music’s most vocal advocates for the LGBTQ+ community. Earlier in 2022, she made headlines during a social media feud with Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, over transphobic comments Brittany made in an Instagram Reel. Ultimately, Maren leveraged the feud into a T-shirt design that raised over $500,000 for GLAAD and the Trans Lifeline.

