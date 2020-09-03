Maren Morris brings home new accolades as “The Bones” tops Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart

ABC/Image Group LA

Maren Morris continues to set records both in the country genre and on out-of-genre charts. The singer’s hit “The Bones” has reached the top spot on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart after a 40-week climb.



According to Billboard, “The Bones” now holds the record for taking the longest of any single by a woman to top this particular chart. Prior to Maren’s hit, the previous record was held by Enya’s 2001 song “Only Time,” with a 33-week climb.



It’s the second time that Maren’s been at the top of the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart, following her 2018 hit “The Middle,” a collaboration with Zedd and Grey.



“The Bones” was also a country chart-topper for Maren earlier this year; she previously scored number-one hits on country charts with “I Could Use a Love Song” and “Girl.”

Maren’s newest accolade comes toward the end of a big week for her. The singer earned five nominations for the upcoming 2020 CMA Awards, including in the category of Female Vocalist of the Year.

