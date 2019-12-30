Maren Morris celebrates guitarist Annie Clements' pregnancy, supports touring moms

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMaren Morris won't be the only mom on the bus the next time she goes on tour.

The superstar has revealed that her guitarist, Annie Clements, is also expecting a baby in the new year. Maren shared a congratulatory post on Instagram on Sunday, not only honoring the new milestone for the bassist and vocalist, but also using it as an opportunity to encourage support for artists who are also mothers, remarking how women often feel they have to choose between the two roles.

"I know there are so many women who feel like they have to choose between being a touring musician + starting a family. I never wanted my people to choose. I think it’s a great conversation to have if you’re an artist who employs women," the "Girl" singer explains, adding that she is "unbelievably happy" for Annie and is thrilled to be new moms on the road together.

"So let’s shred for 90 minutes and then go rock these babes to sleep on the bus with a glass of wine," Maren concludes.

In addition to playing in Maren's band, Annie has also toured with Miranda Lambert and plays in the all-female band, Side Piece.

Annie is expecting a baby girl in 2020, while Maren and husband Ryan Hurd will welcome a boy.

