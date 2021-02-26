Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton tie for most-nominated at the 2021 ACM Awards

Courtesy of the Academy of Country Music

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton both cleaned up when the nominees for the 56th annual ACM Awards were announced on Friday morning, racking up six mentions apiece. That ties the two stars for most-nominated at this year’s ceremony.



In addition to being nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year for the fifth time, Maren also scored mentions for her songs “The Bones” and “Better Than We Found It,” the latter song earning her her first-ever Video of the Year nomination. Maren is also up for Group of the Year as a member of her band The Highwomen.

Meanwhile, Chris earned nominations in both the Male Artist of the Year and the Entertainer of the Year categories, as well as an Album of the Year mention for his newest release, Starting Over. The title track of that record also notched Song of the Year nods for Chris as both a performer and a songwriter.

Miranda Lambert followed close on both acts’ heels with five nominations this year. She remains the most-nominated artist in ACM history, extending her streak with 68 career nominations.

By Carena Liptak

