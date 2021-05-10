Maren Morris, Dan + Shay & more winners at BMI Pop Awards

Courtesy BMI

Maren Morris took home the top prize at the 2021 BMI Pop Awards for Song of the Year with her crossover hit “The Bones.” It marks her first win at the ceremony that celebrates the most performed pop songs of the year.

The Grammy-nominated track reached #12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and clinched the #1 spot on the Billboard Adult Top 40 and Adult Contemporary charts, as well as the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Additionally, songs by Dan + Shay and Gabby Barrett are among the 50 honorees.

The duo of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney were recognized for their Grammy-winning collaboration with Justin Bieber on “10,000 Hours,” which debuted at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, while Gabby was also a first time BMI Pop Awards winner for her multi-week #1 hit, “I Hope.”

