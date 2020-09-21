Maren Morris, Dolly Parton & more country stars react to passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Brent Harrington/CBS

Several country stars have turned to social media to share remarks over the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In the days following Ginsburg’s passing on Friday at the age of 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, Maren Morris, Dolly Parton and Carly Pearce are among the country stars sharing their sorrow over the loss of RBG, who was the second woman to serve in the Supreme Court and was a longtime pioneer for women’s rights.

“The real O.G. of law and order. RIP RBG,” Maren shared on Instagram, with Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild commentin,g “so heartbreaking.”

Dolly captured Ginsburg’s essence in a Twitter post that cited her as “small in stature but even the tallest looked up to her.”

“Her voice was soft but her message rang loud and clear and will echo forever,” the country icon praises. “Thank you, RBG. Rest In Peace.”

“I am gutted. RIP RBG. Power, grace, leadership, strength,” Trisha Yearwood expressed, adding “2020 you are literally the worst. #dissent #NotoriusRBG.”

Carly used Twitter to share one of Ginsburg’s inspiring quotes — “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made” — while Tim McGraw thanked the judge and activist for her years of service.

“Rest in power, RBG. Thankful for your service, wisdom and devotion to justice,” he states.

By Cillea Houghton

