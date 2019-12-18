Maren Morris, Eric Church headlining 2020 Jazz Aspen Snowmass

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMaren Morris and Eric Church have booked themselves a unique gig outside of country music.

The two country superstars will headline the 2020 Jazz Aspen Snowmass festival taking place over Labor Day weekend in Aspen, Colorado from September 4-6. They'll be in good company, as Stevie Nicks and Kings of Leon will also serve as headliners. This marks the first time all four artists have performed at JAS. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Launched in 1991, JAS is a nonprofit that works to preserve jazz music through education and events. The three-day festival brings together R&B, blues, funk and soul artists, with previous performers including Bob Dylan, Dwight Yoakum, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band.

Early bird passes for the 30th annual festival go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. MST.

