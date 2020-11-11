Maren Morris’ fellow CMA Female Vocalist of the Year nominees are “tough competition,” and that’s a good thing

CMA/ABC

Maren Morris will go head to head with Ashley McBryde, Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert at tonight’s 2020 CMA Awards.

That’s some steep competition, but Maren points out ahead of the show that she wouldn’t have it any other way.



“Honestly, when the nominations were announced a few months ago, I was — I feel like every single woman in that category deserves it and has had a banner year,” she explains. “I love that we’re all so different from one another. So honestly, like, it’s tough competition. It’s good competition, with those women.”

In September, Maren was named Female Artist of the Year at the ACMs. At the CMAs, she’ll see if she can two for two with that title. For the singer, that category, along with Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year, is always one of the biggest moments of any awards show.

“Yeah, those are the juggernaut nominations of the night, it seems like,” Maren adds

She’s also up in a handful of other categories, including Song and Single of the Year for her cross-genre hit, “The Bones.”



The 2020 CMAs air Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.