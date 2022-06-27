Maren Morris gets emotional on stage in wake of Roe v. Wade ruling

ABC

Maren Morris offered an emotional performance of “Hummingbird” following the news that Roe v. Wade was overturned.

While in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend, Maren got choked up while performing the song that she wrote after finding out she was pregnant with her son Hayes. The song opens with the baby softly saying, “Mama.”

In a video posted by a fan account, Maren and her guitarist Annie Clements, who’s a mother to a young girl, wrap their arms around each other as they passionately sing, “I’ll hold you in my lovin’ arms/But I’ll let you fly free/Hummingbird, hummingbird/Now your heart beats in me.”

Maren later took to Instagram to share photos of the tender moment, showing her arm wrapped around Annie as she cries with her face in her hands; the two friends also embrace each other in a hug.

“Mothers,” Maren simply captions the performance.

On Friday, in wake of the Roe v. Wade announcement, which overturns the federal constitutional right to abortion, Maren told Rolling Stone in a statement, “Today, I hold my two year old son with tears streaming down my face because all my love and planning still wasn’t enough to protect him from being born in a country who could do this to women. Women, the ones who gave each Supreme Court Justice on the bench the right to be here, the dexterity of their pen hand. Tomorrow I will fight, but today I am grieving.”

