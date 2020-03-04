Maren Morris' "Girl" goes gold

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMaren Morris has struck gold again.

Her 2019 album, Girl, has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. The album scored the largest debut streaming week for a country album by a woman, amassing 24 million streams in its debut week.

Girl's title track also hit number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2019, making Maren the first solo female artist to top the chart since Kelsea Ballerini did it in 2018. Maren's follow-up single, "The Bones," was recently at number one on the same chart for two consecutive weeks, also making Maren the first solo female country act to have back-to-back number ones since Carrie Underwood did it with "Blown Away" in 2012.

Maren will venture out on RSVP: The Tour this summer. She kicks it off in Boston on June 5, maintaining a packed schedule through early fall, when the outing wraps at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles October 27. Her husband Ryan Hurd, along with Caitlyn Smith and James Arthur, will join the ride as opening acts.

