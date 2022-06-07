Maren Morris hints at special surprise during Humble Quest Tour

ABC

Maren Morris is just days away from launching her Humble Quest Tour, and it seems she has a few surprises in store for fans coming to the shows.

The “Circles Around This Town” singer hopped on her Instagram Stories after a long day of rehearsals, admitting she was “very tired” as 2-year-old son Hayes could be heard clanging pots and pans on the floor beside her. But she had an important message to deliver to the people.

“There is a moment of this show that I have never done as a performer,” she hints, clarifying that it’s not “trapeze” or any stunts of similar nature. “But it’s going to be fun and a surprise. Can you guess what it is?” she teases. “I’m so excited to see you guys on the road in just a couple days.”

The hit singer also shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps of rehearsals, including a black-and-white photo that shows her dramatically posing at the mic stand with spotlights beaming down on her, and another where she’s sitting on a black leather couch talking to member of the production crew.

“It takes a village. We’re here and ready to hit the road,” she says, adding on Twitter, “Sounds good, looks good, feels good.”

The Humble Quest Tour kicks off on Friday.

