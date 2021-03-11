Maren Morris hopes to help open the door for Black country artists: “We all have so much room to grow”

ABC/Image Group LA

Maren Morris has been vocal about the importance of expanding diversity in country music, particularly when it comes to being more inclusive of non-white artists. During a stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, the singer shared why she believes it’s so important to make room at the table for everyone.



“Even though there is a huge disparity between men and women in our genre, there is even more of a disparity between white women and Black women trying to be in country music,” Maren said, explaining that she had an easier time finding career success as a white artist.



“There are so many Black women and men who adore country music and don’t feel like the door is open for them even a crack,” she continued.



Maren goes on to say that she’s been working to educate herself on this important subject, particularly since the death of George Floyd, the Black man who died while being arrested by white former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May of 2020, who’s currently on trial for murder in Floyd’s death.



Maren has voiced her support for the inclusion of more Black artists seeking change in the music industry, such as Mickey Guyton. “I feel like country music as a genre — we all have so much room to grow, myself included,” Maren said.

That sentiment is at the heart of Maren’s new song, “Better Than We Found It,” which earned a Video of the Year nomination at the upcoming ACM Awards. The clip features Maren’s infant son, Hayes, and she says that her commitment to social responsibility is partially because she wants him to inherit a better world someday.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.