Maren Morris hops on the “Last Train Home” as a featured vocalist on John Mayer’s new single

If you thought it was a little strange that Maren Morris and John Mayer were paired up to perform at the Grammy Awards back in March, well, now we know why: Maren’s a featured vocalist on John’s new single, “Last Train Home.”

The country superstar makes an appearance at the end of the song, offering backing harmonies and a few soaring vocal runs. She makes an appearance in the just-released music video, too, grooving in jeans, a bikini top and a fringed jacket as she performs onstage.

Elsewhere in the clip, John performs the song with his band and alone in a train station. An adorable dog makes an appearance, too.

“Last Train Home” is a single off of Sob Rock, a new project that John says was inspired by the music of the ‘80s. That influence comes through loud and clear in the song. The album will include three more singles that John’s released since 2018, too: “New Light,” “I Guess I Just Feel Like” and “Carry Me Home.”

Maren recently also contributed backing vocals to a song by another pop superstar, appearing on Taylor Swift’s “You All Over Me.” She’s at work on her own third studio album, as well.

For their appearance together on the Grammys stage this spring, John and Maren performed Maren’s crossover mega-hit, “The Bones.”

