LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Maren Morris performs onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for ACM)

Maren Morris may soon be hitting Broadway, and we’re not talking that lower Broadway Nashville stuff, but the Big Apple!

The “Circles Around this Town” singer revealed she got a callback for the Broadway musical, Wicked.

I got a callback for Wicked. I am in tears. What the hell. 💚😭 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 11, 2022

Morris, in past, has expressed her dream to star as Elphaba in the Broadway musical, and it looks like she’s one stop closer to reaching it.