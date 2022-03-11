Maren Morris is feeling “Nervous” in her sultry new Humble Quest preview

ABC

Another new track off Maren Morris’ upcoming Humble Quest album is here. Called “Nervous,” the groove-heavy new track delivers grungy guitars and spicy lyrics about the kind of love that leaves a person “out of control,” with their “inhibitions exposed.”

It’s the latest in a series of teaser tracks off Humble Quest, which is due out in full March 25. Maren already shared the song’s first single, “Circles Around This Town,” plus another love song called “Background Music.”

“Circles Around This Town” chronicles Maren’s journey to the top of her game as a country artist in Music City. Meanwhile, she’s said that another song, “Hummingbird,” is an ode to her nearly two-year-old son, Hayes.

Maren also recently announced a tour in support of her new batch of songs. Beginning in June, she’ll hit amphitheaters and arenas across the country, bringing a crew of Americana acts including Ruston Kelly and Brittney Spencer along for the ride.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.