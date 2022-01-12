Maren Morris is keeping the new music coming with a dreamy social media teaser

ABC

Maren Morris just shared her new single, “Circles Around This Town,” last week, but it seems the singer’s not done yet. On Wednesday morning, she posted a dreamy, cryptic video to her socials that seems to hint at even more new material coming very soon.

“Tomorrow,” Maren wrote in the caption, along with an emoji of an ocean wave. The video doesn’t offer many details at all, but it does show Maren floating through water at night, with steam wafting through the air. Meanwhile, a snippet of equally dreamy, unreleased music plays in the background.

“Circles Around This Town,” which tells Maren’s story of rising through the ranks in Nashville’s country music industry, is the most-added single at country radio this week.

When she dropped it, the song was the kick-off of a new album rollout that the singer’s been teasing for quite a while now. Maren’s next album, when it arrives, will be her third studio project. Her sophomore album, Girl, came out in 2019.

