Maren Morris is “Ready to Run” overseas with The Chicks

Stewart Cook/CBS

Maren Morris is headed overseas with The Chicks.

“READY TO RUN to… Europe/UK/Canada,” she tweeted. “I’ll be opening for my heroes @thechicks (!!!) later this year.”

The Chicks World Tour 2023 kicks off June 2 in Oslo, Norway, and runs through September 18 in Toronto, Canada.

While the trek starts in Europe and wraps in Canada, the trio will spend a sizable amount of time playing the States. Those shows start July 21 in Tulsa and continue through September 1 in Sioux Falls, North Dakota. Ben Harper and Canadian band Wild Rivers will open those dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17. You can find all the details at TheChicks.com.

Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer are set to play half a dozen dates at Zappos Theater in Las Vegas in May, as well.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.