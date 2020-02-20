Maren Morris, Jason Isbell to headline 2020 Railbird Festival

ABC/Image Group LA

Maren Morris and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have been named as headliners for this year's Railbird Festival, which will take place in August in Lexington, Kentucky.

The festival’s roster skews towards Americana and indie rock, with acts like the Head and the Heart, the Decemberists and Shovels and Rope taking the stage. However, mainstream country is well represented at this year’s Railbird Festival, too: In addition to Maren, Tanya Tucker will also perform during the event.

The second consecutive year of the Railbird Festival will return to Lexington’s Grounds at Keeneland. A national historical landmark and premiere equine facility, the venue will offer festival-goers a curated bourbon experience as well as opportunities to bet on horse races.

Remaining tickets for the festival go on sale Friday at 10AM ET. By the time the festival takes place on August 22-23, Maren will likely be taking the stage as a first-time mom -- she and her husband, fellow artist Ryan Hurd, are expecting their first child this March.

