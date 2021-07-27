Maren Morris, Jimmie Allen & more featured on Diane Warren’s debut album

Di-Namic Records/BMG

Diane Warren has called on a vast array of talent for her upcoming debut album, The Cave Sessions Vol. 1.

On Tuesday, the legendary songwriter unveiled the track list for the cross-genre album that includes a series of collaborations with country artists.

Maren Morris is featured on “I Save Me,” while Jimmie Allen appears on “You Kind of Beautiful.” Darius Rucker teamed up with the hit songwriter for the previously released “Times Like This.”

Other artists on the project include John Legend, Celine Dion, Carlos Santana, Jon Batiste, Sofia Reyes, Pentatonix and many others.

“Putting out an album with so many of my favorite artists is truly a dream come true!” Diane remarks on Twitter.

The Cave Sessions Vol. 1 is set for release on August 27.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.