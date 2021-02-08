Maren Morris joins husband Ryan Hurd for duet, "Chasing After You"

Arista Nashville

Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd are joining forces for their duet “Chasing After You,” to be released on February 12.

Though Maren has provided background vocals on Ryan’s previous singles “Every Other Memory” and “To a T,” “Chasing After You” marks the couple’s first official studio duet.

“Every time you say we’re done/You come back to the love/You were running from/Don’t know why don’t know why I let you/But I do/Cause I love chasing after you,” the couple sings over an acoustic melody in a clip posted to Ryan’s Instagram Stories Monday.

Maren and Ryan met as songwriters in Nashville in 2013, co-penning Tim McGraw‘s “Last Turn Home.” Ryan is also the co-writer behind Lady A‘s hits “What If I Never Get Over You” and “You Look Good,” as well as “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” by Luke Bryan.

“Maren and I met writing songs and we’ve sung on each other’s records and written together, but this is the first time we’ve gotten to do an actual duet together. It feels like the timing is really perfect and it’s a full circle moment to get to make music together in this way,” Ryan says.

“Chasing After You” follows the release of Maren’s new collaboration with JP Saxe, “Line by Line.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.