Maren Morris, Little Big Town + more stars join Miley Cyrus’ Pride Month concert special

Peacock

Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck are all among the lineup for Miley Cyrus’ Pride Month concert special, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You.

It’s no wonder the country genre is so strongly represented on the bill: The special was filmed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, E! Online reports. The event will stream exclusively on Peacock on Friday, June 25.

“I’m filling up the legendary Ryman Auditorium to celebrate Pride with the power of music,” Miley explains in a trailer for the show. “Tonight will be all about celebration. Everybody is welcome here.”

Earlier this year, Brothers Osborne’s TJ Osborne came out, making him the first openly gay country artist to be signed to a major label. The brother duo has since performed at Ty Herndon’s Concert for Love and Acceptance, which is an annual partnership between Ty and GLAAD.

In the world of alt-country, Orville Peck has also identified his gay ever since introducing himself to his listeners. He recently collaborated with drag queen and singer-songwriter Trixie Mattel on a version of the country classic “Jackson,” which appears on Trixie’s EP, Full Coverage Vol. 1.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.