Maren Morris, Miley Cyrus duet on “Dancing Queen” in a sneak peek of Miley’s Pride Month special

Peacock

Miley Cyrus’ Pride Month concert special, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You, airs on Friday, but before it does, fans can get a first look at the event now. A clip from the show, which was filmed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, shows Miley sharing the stage with Maren Morris.

Decked out in glittering pink outfits, Miley and Maren trade verses on a duet rendition of ABBA’s “Dancing Queen.” The Swedish pop group first released “Dancing Queen” in 1976, and it quickly became one of their biggest hits, topping charts worldwide and becoming the band’s only U.S. number-one.

Maren shared the clip of herself and Miley rocking out to “Dancing Queen” on her Twitter feed, joking in the caption of her post, “I’m not sure we wore enough pink.”

Maren is just one of a number of country performers scheduled to appear on the bill. Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck are all also performing during the Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You special.

The show will stream exclusively on Peacock on Friday, June 25.

