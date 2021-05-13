Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert lead 2021 CMT Music Awards nominations

CMT

The full list of nominated artists for the 2021 CMT Music Awards was revealed on Thursday morning, and Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are among the most-mentioned acts. Maren and Miranda are the leading nominees, with four nods each.

This year’s show boasts 13 first-time nominees, including Mickey Guyton, Hardy, Hailey Whitters, Niko Moon and Parmalee. There’s also a wide range of genre crossover on the nominees list, with acts like Elle King, Halsey and more scoring mentions. Unlike at last year’s show, the Duo Video of the Year and Group Video of the Year categories have been combined into one for 2021.

Hosted by Kane and Kelsea, who have three nominations each, the 2021 CMT Music Awards will take place Wednesday, June 9 at 8PM ET. The show will broadcast live from Nashville.

The top award of the night, Video of the Year, is currently in its first round of voting and includes 14 nominees. Among the nominees is Carrie Underwood, who claimed her record-setting eighth win in that category last year for her “Drinking Alone” video.

Fan voting is open now, and will whittle the preliminary 14 nominees down to five by June 1. On June 8, the top three Video of the Year contenders will be announced ahead of the live show.

Carrie’s the most-awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 22 trophies, and has the chance to expand on that again this year. Her duet with John Legend, “Hallelujah,” is nominated twice: Once for Video of the Year, and once for Collaborative Video of the Year.

Here’s the complete list of nominees for the 2021 CMT Music Awards:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood with John Legend — “Hallelujah”

Dierks Bentley — “Gone”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert — “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Ingrid Andress — “Lady Like”

Kane Brown — “Worldwide Beautiful”

Keith Urban with P!nk — “One Too Many”

Kelsea Ballerini — “hole in the bottle”

Kenny Chesney — “Knowing You”

Maren Morris — “Better Than We Found It”

Mickey Guyton — “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert — “Settling Down”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris — “Chasing After You”

Sam Hunt — “Breaking Up Was Easy in the ‘90s”

Willie Jones — “American Dream”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”

Darius Rucker — “Beers and Sunshine”

Kane Brown — “Worship You”

Luke Bryan — “Down to One”

Luke Combs — “Lovin’ on You”

Thomas Rhett — “What’s Your Country Song”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce — “Next Girl”

Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”

Kelsea Ballerini — “hole in the bottle”

Maren Morris — “To Hell & Back”

Mickey Guyton — “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert — “Settling Down”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne — “All Night”

Lady A — “Like a Lady”

Little Big Town — “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Old Dominion — “Never Be Sorry”

Parmalee and Blanco Brown — “Just the Way”

Runaway June — “We Were Rich”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dylan Scott — “Nobody”

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town — “Fillin’ My Cup”

Hardy — “Give Heaven Some Hell”

Lainey Wilson — “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Mickey Guyton — “Black Like Me”

Niko Moon — “Good Time (Ride Along Video)”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood with John Legend — “Hallelujah”

Chris Young and Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert –“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Keith Urban with P!nk — “One Too Many”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris — “Chasing After You”

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard — “Undivided”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs — “One Too Many”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards: Dan + Shay — “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards: Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus — “This is Us”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey — “The Other Girl”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards: Little Big Town — “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

From CMT Crossroads: Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price — “Twinkle Twinkle”

