Maren Morris offers a little “Background Music,” teases her next new song

ABC

Maren Morris will continue her new album rollout next week when she releases another track, “Background Music.”

It’s the fifth track on her upcoming new album, Humble Quest, according to a track list that Maren previously shared with fans. Humble Quest arrives in full March 25, and fans have already heard the lead single off the project, “Circles Around This Town.”

In her tease for “Background Music,” Maren posted a photo of herself staring out a window. It isn’t clear if the shot is an outtake from the album cover artwork, a still from an unreleased music video, or something different.

“Not everybody gets to leave a souvenir…” she wrote in the caption of her post.

On TikTok, Maren shared even more “Background Music” earlier this week, posting the full chorus of the dreamy, mid-tempo song. “Is a full chorus a leak?” she wrote alongside the clip.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.