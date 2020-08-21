Maren Morris offers mom-to-mom advice on postpartum depression in “Is This Normal?” campaign

ABC/Image Group LA

After the birth of her son, Maren Morris struggled with postpartum depression. Now, she’s opening up about that experience as part of Little Spoon’s “Is This Normal?” campaign.

“Postpartum depression is REAL, and I had it,” Maren shared on Twitter. “I am so proud to be involved in [Little Spoon]’s ‘Is This Normal?’ campaign that normalizes the questions we all have as new parents. For every video question I answer, they’re donating $100 to my charity of choice.”

For the singer, that’s The Black Women’s Health Imperative, which is the first nonprofit organized by Black women in support of the health and wellness of Black women and girls.



Maren and her husband, fellow artist Ryan Hurd, welcomed baby Hayes back in March. The singer has previously been open about her experience of delivering her son via emergency C-section in the midst of a pandemic.

By Carena Liptak

