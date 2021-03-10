Maren Morris performing with John Mayer at the Grammy Awards

CBS

Maren Morris is collaborating with John Mayer at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Maren shared a photo on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday showing her with the pop-rock superstar, both wearing masks backstage at the Los Angeles Convention Center. “We’ll see you at the Grammys,” she captioned the photo, adding the raised-eyes emoji.

John also posted the photo, tagging Maren alongside a firecracker emoji. Rehearsal photos released by CBS also show the two singers onstage together, John playing guitar while Maren sings, though it’s unknown what they will perform.

The country star is nominated twice in the category of Best Country Song for her crossover hit “The Bones” and The Highwomen‘s “Crowded Table.”

Miranda Lambert and Mickey Guyton are among the other country performers taking the stage at the Grammys, airing on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

By Cillea Houghton

