Maren Morris re-lives a favorite Dolly Parton memory on the country legend’s 76th birthday

Maren Morris is wishing a happy birthday to Dolly Parton with a special memory the two country artists shared together.

The singer posted a video to her social media on Wednesday, showing a behind-the-scenes moment that happened backstage at the 2019 Newport Folk Festival. That day, Dolly took the stage with Maren and the rest of her band, The Highwomen, which also includes Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby.

The video shows the group of women backstage, singing Dolly’s 1991 single, “Eagle When She Flies.” In one particularly sweet moment, Dolly pulls Maren into the circle, inviting her to sing with the rest of the performers.

“Happy birthday [Dolly Parton],” Maren writes. “Thank you for forever pulling me into your unbroken circle.”

Other stars also lined up to post good wishes to Dolly on her birthday, including Tim McGraw and Alan Jackson.

