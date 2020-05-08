Maren Morris re-lives unforgettable live show moments with 'Maren Morris Live from Chicago' EP

Courtesy Amazon Music

Courtesy Amazon MusicBetween the COVID-19 pandemic and having a new baby at home, Maren Morris hasn’t been able to perform for her fans lately. Now, she’s re-living the first-ever stop on her 2019 Girl: The World Tour with a new live EP recorded at her Chicago tour date.

“Feeling so nostalgic for shows lately, so here’s a few tracks from opening night of Girl: The World Tour,” Maren comments.

Featuring performances of “Girl,” “Common,” “A Song for Everything” and her latest chart-topping hit, “The Bones,” the four-song Maren Morris Live from Chicago collection is an Amazon Original live EP. It was recorded on March 9, 2019.

Though Maren hasn’t been able to perform for fans in person lately, she has made a couple of public appearances since welcoming her first child, Hayes, in late March. She performed “The Bones” as a duet with pop star Hozier as part of Global Citizen’s recent One World: Together at Home TV and streaming special.

Additionally, earlier this week, she appeared as a panelist on the virtual, inaugural It Starts with Mom thought leadership conference, hosted by actor Jessica Alba.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.