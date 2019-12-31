Maren Morris reflects as 2019 comes to a close: 'My overarching feeling is gratitude'

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LABoth personally and professionally, Maren Morris had a monumental year in 2019. As we head towards 2020, the singer took a moment to meditate on the ups and downs that this year brought her.

While many of the events of the year were positive, Maren also experienced loss in 2019: Her longtime producer and close friend, Busbee, died unexpectedly of brain cancer. In her recap of the year, the country star doesn’t gloss over the grief she felt at moments during the year.

“NYE is bittersweet. You’re supposed to reflect, get existential + mine through the lessons,” she wrote on Twitter. “I think it’s also okay to say, ‘That sucked and I hope I don’t go through it again.’”

Of course, the year brought her plenty of highlights, too, as she detailed in her tweet.

“My overarching feeling is gratitude. I scared the hell out of myself this year," she wrote. "I put out GIRL, joined The Highwomen, did my biggest international tour, did Playboy (clothed, prudes), sang with Dolly [Parton], lost a dear friend, found out I was pregnant + won Album of the Year at the CMAs.”

The singer ended her post by quoting a line from her number-one hit “Girl.”

“So, I guess, 2020, everything’s gonna be ok.”

