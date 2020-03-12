Maren Morris reflects on her landmark new hit and playing the Houston Rodeo nine months pregnant

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIt’s been a big week for Maren Morris, who headlined the 2020 Houston Rodeo last weekend while nine months pregnant. As she rocked her way through the iconic performance -- with a car at the ready, just in case she went into early labor -- she was also celebrating her newest chart-topping hit, “The Bones.”

The latter victory was especially meaningful, because the song marks the first time a solo female artist has dominated the Billboard Country Airplay chart for back-to-back weeks since 2012.

Following a short break after she welcomes her baby boy, Maren will head back out on the road again for her RSVP tour. This time around, she’ll be joined by her husband, Ryan Hurd, and the couple will work together to acclimate to life on the road with an infant.

However, Maren says she isn’t too worried about juggling her tour schedule with being a mom.

“I’ve just seen so many amazing artists do it and make it look, not only normal for the child, but fun,” she points out.

Just days after Maren played her headlining date at the Houston Rodeo, the remainder of the event was canceled in response to the growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus. The festival was scheduled to run through March 22.

