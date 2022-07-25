Maren Morris reflects on opening for Chris Stapleton, performing at Newport Folk Festival

ABC

Maren Morris had a busy weekend on the road.

The “Circles Around This Town” hitmaker took to socials to reflect on the weekend, which included performing her first solo set at Newport Folk Festival and opening for Chris Stapleton with her supergroup, The Highwomen.

Maren shared a handful of black-and-white photos from the events, including a snap of her, Chris’ wife, Morgane Stapleton, and bandmates Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby with their arms wrapped around each other while onstage at the historic Wrigley Field in Chicago. Another photo captures Maren smiling with a guitar in hand as she entertains a packed crowd at the 63-year-old festival in Rhode Island.

“Well, @TheHighwomen opened for @ChrisStapleton at Wrigley Field and then I did my first solo set at the legendary @Newportfolkfest. I really don’t know how I get to do this sh** but I’m so grateful,” the singer raves on Twitter, adding on Instagram, “this weekend was a fu***** dream. Country music is wide and it is full of love.”

Maren resumes her headlining Humble Quest Tour on July 29 at the famed Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

