Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd share the “outside the box” country deep cut that was their first dance song

Between the two of them, singer-songwriter and husband-and-wife duo Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd have put out plenty of songs worthy of landing on any fan’s wedding playlist.

Maren made major waves with her crossover love song “The Bones,” while Ryan’s “Diamond or Twine” is a romantic ode to lasting love. The couple offers a slightly steamier selection with their latest duet, a heady love ballad called “Chasing After You” that they performed together at the 2021 ACM Awards.

But for their own wedding — which took place in March of 2018 — Maren and Ryan say they went with a slightly more off-the-beaten-path song for their first dance.

“Trying to get a little outside the box, Ashley Monroe’s ‘Has Anybody Ever Told You’ was the song for our first dance at our wedding,” the couple reveal, according to People. That song was part of a larger playlist they compiled on Spotify, which also features songs by Russell Dickerson, Brad Paisley, Dan + Shay and more.

A singer-songwriter who’s written alongside many of the country music industry’s A-Listers, Ashley Monroe is perhaps best known for being one-third of country trio The Pistol Annies, together with Miranda Lambert and Angaleena Presley.

“Has Anybody Ever Told You” comes off Ashley’s third studio album, The Blade, from 2015.

