Maren Morris scores chart milestone with number one hit "The Bones"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMaren Morris has reached the number one spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with "The Bones," and it's significant for multiple reasons.

The new hit makes Maren the first solo female artist to have a number one on the Country Airplay chart since...well, Maren Morris. She reached number one with "GIRL" last year, and no other solo female has topped that chart since then.

The success of "The Bones" also makes her the first solo female artist to have back-to-back number one hits on the country charts since 2016.

"The bones are good. Thank you so much for my third number 1 song. And I will be having the party for it after I have this baby so I can drink all the margaritas," Maren reflected in an Instagram post, tagging her co-writers Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins.

"The Bones" is Maren's fourth number one country hit, following in the footsteps of "Girl," "I Could Use a Love Song" and her collaboration with Thomas Rhett, "Craving You." It also crossed over to the pop world, reaching the top 10 on Billboard's Adult Top 40 chart.

In 2018, Maren topped several global charts with "The Middle," her collaboration with Zedd and Grey.

