Maren Morris sends message to mommy-shamers: "I just feel like we all need to give each other some grace"

After taking home an ACM trophy for Female Artist of the Year and performing on the award show just months after welcoming her first child, Hayes, Maren Morris is quickly learning how to balance being an artist and being a mom.



But she admits that even though she’s got thick skin when it comes to Internet trolls who hate her music, it’s harder to handle when someone shames her for her parenting style. For example, Maren was criticized earlier this year when she posted a picture of herself holding Hayes on her lap on an inflatable float in a lake without putting a life jacket on him.



“For some reason it’s an extra betrayal when it’s another mother shaming another mother,” Maren said in a virtual press room on Wednesday night.



“I just feel like we all need to give each other some grace,” she continued, pointing out the fact that becoming a mom has shaped her own perspective on how she treats others.



“I would never [shame another mother], and I’ve learned to be less judgmental all around just by being a mom, because it’s extremely humbling,” she added.

“And yeah, I just think let’s all love each other and give each other good advice. Even if it’s unsolicited, at least it’s good advice.”

Maren ended her thoughts by calling on all moms to be kind, and think before commenting on other people’s decisions.

“I would just say let’s do better,” she mused. “And not put someone down that’s obviously trying their best.”

Maren performed her new single, “To Hell & Back,” from the Ryman stage during the ACM Awards.

