Maren Morris' 'Sesame Street' episode is almost here — and it features her husband, Ryan Hurd

ABC/Image Group LALast year, Maren Morris and her husband, fellow singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, celebrated Ryan’s 32nd birthday in a particularly unforgettable way. The couple stopped by Sesame Street, where Maren filmed a guest episode on the show.

At the time, fans got to see snapshots of all the fun on Instagram, where Ryan explained that he and Cookie Monster share a birthday. Now, the rest of the episode is finally about to be revealed. On social media, Maren announced that it will air tomorrow at 9AM ET on HBO.

“I can’t wait for you to finally see my Sesame Street episode,” the singer wrote, posting a picture of herself posing beside Big Bird, as well as a video of the full cast of the show’s characters serenading Ryan for his birthday.

In the time that’s elapsed since Maren and Ryan first hung out with their new friends on Sesame Street, much has changed for the couple. They’re expecting their first child, a boy, in spring 2020.

“We filmed it on Ryan’s birthday and we cannot wait to someday show our little one it,” Maren said of the episode.

Maren is one of a number of celebrity guests to join the cast of Sesame Street for the beloved children’s show’s 50th anniversary season. Pop superstar Charlie Puth, Foo Fighters rock legend Dave Grohl and model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen are also participating. The special season premiered on November 16.

