Maren Morris shares her and Ryan Hurd’s LOL-worthy moment at the CMT Awards

It was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, but Maren Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, shared a sweet exchange onstage during the CMT Awards.

During the debut performance of their duet, “I Can’t Love You Any More,” Maren sang the line “and you like me even when I’ve been a bi***.” Though her husband’s response wasn’t audible on air, Maren is now sharing it.

“For the record, @ryanhurd said ‘you’re not a bi***, baby’ which made me laugh and almost miss my next lyric,” the hit singer revealed with a crying laughing and heart emojis. “I truly can’t love you anymore than I do now.”

“I Can’t Love You Any More” is featured on Maren’s new album, Humble Quest. It serves as the couple’s second duet, following the chart-topping “Chasing After You.”

